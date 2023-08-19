Former Cardinal tight end Nate Jones has been named to the Watch List for the 2023 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.
Jones, a graduate of Malakoff High School, is currently in his second season at Louisiana Tech.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division 1 football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. The winner of the award must have been born in Texas or graduated from a Texas high school and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or currently playing at a Texas D-1 four-year college.
The Watch List will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists in November and then up to five finalists in December. The winner will be announced Jan. 10, 2024.
For more information on the award, go to www.earlcampbellaward.com.
Velez named player to watch in 2023 season by AVCA
Lady Cardinal sophomore libero Sofia Velez has been named one of three NJCAA D-1 indoor volleyball players to watch in the 2023 season by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVC).
The 2-year Players to Watch program now encompasses not only these outstanding women’s indoor student-athletes, but also athletes in women’s beach and men’s indoor athletes as well.
This season’s women’s indoor list expands from 10 athletes to 12 as the head coaches committee acknowledges the depth of skill and talent in the two-year college game while maintaining a focus on acknowledging these deserving women, these programs, and their coaches.
