Former Grapeland High School star and Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies head basketball coach Tenia Tillis Hoard is a member of the Class of 2023 Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches announced.
The induction ceremony will be part of the annual TABC Clinic on May 20, 2023.
Tillis Hoard has enjoyed an illustrious basketball career. She dominated on the high school level where she led the Sandiettes to back-to-back state tournament in 1987-88 and 1988-89, winning the championship in 1989.
Tillis Hoard averaged 25 points and 16 rebounds per game as a freshman, 29 points and 18 rebounds as a sophomore, 35 points and 15 rebounds as a junior, and 27 points and 12 rebounds as a senior. She was a four-time All-State selection and was named Miss Texas Basketball in 1989.
Her famed high school success easily translated to the collegiate level. Upon graduating, she signed to player forward at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.
She was named to the Southland Conference 1990's All-Decade Team making her one of SFA's Hall of Fame players.
During her time with the Ladyjacks she was a three-time All-SLC selection and 1994's SLC Player of the Year.
At the end of her college career, she finished eighth in school history for points (1,584), ninth in school history in rebounds (807) and fourth in school history in blocks (104).
Her 47 blocks in the 1991 season tied her for ninth-best season in school history, while her 1.5 blocks per game still rank among the top 10 at SFA.
After college she went on to play professional basketball in Barcelona, Spain for BARCA.
During the University Interscholastic League’s 100th year celebration, she was recognized as one of the top 100 high school basketball players in the state of Texas by the UIL.
The recognition continued to pour in for Tillis Hoard as earlier this year she was honored as the top women’s JUCO coach in Texas. The honor is from the TABC.
Also, Tillis Hoard earned the Junior College Women’s Coach of the Year after leading the Apache Ladies to the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Basketball Championship in March.
The Apache Ladies finished with a 28-8 overall record; Coach Tillis Hoard became the first African American women’s head coach to win the title. Tillis Hoard was named the Coach of the Tournament after Tyler defeated Georgia Highlands, 92-80, in the championship game at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.
