PALESTINE – The only quarterback to guide the Palestine Wildcats to a state championship, Bill Bradley, was honored as one of the UIL 100 football players.
With Bradley as quarterback, Palestine won the 1964 Texas 3A State Championship over San Marcos 24-15.
His running and passing skills gained him selection as a high school All-American.
His football talents, including the reputed ability to pass with either hand, earned him the nickname "Super Bill."
Following his high school career, Bradley committed to the University of Texas at Austin in 1965 and became the starting quarterback and punter in 1966 as a sophomore.
He led the Longhorns to a 7-4 record and a victory over Mississippi in the Bluebonnet Bowl.
In the Bluebonnet Bowl, Bradley and running back Chris Gilbert each ran for over 100 yards, marking the first time that two Longhorns had run for over 100 yards in the same bowl game.
He also participated in the Big 33 football game for the Texas All-Stars in 1966.
His college career was enough to move him to the next level. Bradley was drafted in the third round of the 1969 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles as a punter/defensive back. His first season he punted and returned kick-offs and punts.
In 1971, he moved exclusively to defense. He went on to earn three All-Pro selections (1971–73) at free safety, including first team All-Pro in 1971 and 1972. He also played in three Pro Bowls from 1971–73.
Bradley led the NFL in interceptions in both 1971 (11) and 1972 (9), the first player ever to lead the league in interceptions in consecutive seasons, a feat matched only once since. In 1971, he also led the NFL in yards after an interception with 248.
After retiring from the NFL, Bradley moved into the coaching ranks. Bradley's first coaching assignment was as defensive backs coach for the San Antonio Gunslingers of the fledgling USFL in 1983–1984.
From there he moved on to the Memphis Showboats with head coach Pepper Rodgers in 1985. When the USFL folded, Bradley went back to The University of Texas as a voluntary assistant coach in 1987 for new head coach David McWilliams. He was then hired by head coach Wally Buono as the defensive back coach and defensive coordinator for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League from 1988 to 1990.
Coach Mike Riley asked Bradley to coach the secondary for him in the World League of American Football (WLAF) as his defensive back coach from 1991 to 1993.
Bradley then went back to the CFL and coached with Kay Stephenson for the Sacramento Gold Miners/San Antonio Texans in 1994–1995 as defensive coordinator before moving back to Canada with the Toronto Argonauts. There he helped win two Grey Cups in 1996 and 1997.
Bradley is a member of the Texas High School, University of Texas and Texas Sports Halls of Fame.
