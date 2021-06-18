AUSTIN – In celebration of 100 years of University Interscholastic League Texas high school basketball, the UIL honored the best, the brightest and the most unforgettable icons and legends in the sport’s illustrious history.
With the help of some of the state’s foremost experts and historians, the UIL honored 100 of the greatest players to ever suit up in Texas, 100 of the finest teams to grace the hardwood and 100 of the top coaches to walk the sidelines in UIL History.
A notable name that appeared on the list was former Grapeland Sandiette hooper Trenia Tillis. Tillis was the leading scorer on Grapeland's 1989 state championship team. She dropped 25 points in their semifinals win over China Springs before scoring 24 points in the state title game against Abernathy.
Tillis enjoyed a decorated career as a four time all-state selection, two time all-state tournament player and 1989's Miss Texas Basketball Player of the Year – the first and only player in Grapeland school history to receive such recognition.
Her famed basketball career didn't end on the high school level. Upon graduating, she signed to player forward at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.
She was named named to the Southland Conference 1990's All-Decade Team making her one of SFA's Hall Of Fame players.
During her time with the Ladyjacks she was a three-time All-SLC selection and 1994's SLC Player of the Year.
At the end of her college career, she finished eighth in school history for points (1,584), ninth in school history in rebounds (807) and fourth in school history in blocks (104).
Her 47 blocks in the 1991 season tied her for ninth-best season in school history, while her 1.5 blocks per game still rank among the top 10 at SFA.
After college she went on to play professional basketball in Barcelona, Spain for BARCA.
Trillis is currently the head women's basketball coach at Tyler Junior College.
