Former multi-sports Frankston high school star and Texas A&M junior wide receiver Kendrick Rogers, continues his football dream as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys, he announced Saturday on his Twitter.
“I want to thank the @dallascowboys for giving me this opportunity. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity. Now let’s get to work!”
Rogers had 30 receptions in 2019 for 351 yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies. He impressed scouts with a 4.52 clocking in the forty at the NFL Combine in February.
“At his best, he is a tall receiver who gets off of the line of scrimmage and into the secondary more quickly than you would expect,” 24/7 football scout Jeff Tarpley said. “It makes him more of a downfield threat than most taller wideouts, especially as evidenced by his forty time at the combine.”
Rodgers came to Texas A&M as a three-star recruit out of Frankston. He caught 57 passes for 1,047 yards and 11 touchdowns en route to earning first team all-district honors his junior year.
As a senior, he doubled as a receiver and running back, in which he caught 31 passes for 515 yards and eight touchdowns, while also running for 589 yards and five scores.
He earned all-East Texas in football and basketball. He made the state track meet, placing fourth in the 200-meter dash in Class 3A.
The 6'4, 208-pound receiver, redshirted at Texas A&M in 2016. As a freshman he caught 11 passes for 99 yards in 13 games in 2017.
In his sophomore season he caught 27 passes for 336 yards and five touchdowns.
He helped the Aggies pullaway in a thriller on the national stage in a saven-OT game against LSU. Rogers produced three catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns in A&M's 74-72 victory. He had touchdowns in the third and fifth overtime periods.
He also enjoyed another multi-touchdown day in 2018 against Clemson where he went for seven receptions for 120 yards and touchdowns in their 28-26 loss.
For many scouts, that displayed offered hope for his upside.
At the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine he boasted a 4.51 forty time, along with a 35-inch vertical while doing 17 reps on the 225-pound rack.
“It's a dream come true,” Rodgers said in an interview with KETK. “I never expected to be in this situation. I'm really grateful for the community I have behind me.”
