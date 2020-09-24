Services for Ginny Crain Ferguson, age 67, of Slocum, are 2:00p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Rhone Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Percilla. Visitation will be Friday, from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m. at Rhone Funeral Home. Visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.