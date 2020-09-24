The Frankston Indians and Cayuga Wildcats football teams will not be taking the field this Friday night.
The Frankston Indians was scheduled to open District 9-2A I play against Big Sandy Friday. Big Sandy ISD released a statement Monday that they will be closing their schools until October 5th, due to what they consider a large number of students being affected by COVID-19.
All extra-curricular activities will be cancelled until the week of October 5th.
Head football coach and athletics director Larry Minter reported to KETK that they will be forfeiting their two scheduled district 9-2A Div. 1 games against Frankston Sept. 25, and Carlisle Oct. 2.
Both Frankston and Carlisle will get 17-0 wins as part of the forfeit. The 17 points are the max amount allowed for use in a tiebreaker situation towards a playoff spot
The Indians had attempted to replace their game with a non-district match against Cumby. Unfortunately, Tuesday, Frankston confirmed that game had also been cancelled. Head coach Paul Gould said the team attempted to find another replacement but was unable to do so.
The Indians return to action Oct. 9 against Carlisle.
Cayuga ISD had two employees test positive for COVID-19 this week and elected to shut things down for two as a precautionary measure. Superintendet Dr. Rick Webb confirmed the school had zero positive lab confirmed tests among their student body.
Fortunately, for Cayuga football, the two week suspension will not harm their district schedule. The game against Leon Friday night was a non-district match.
Their Oct. 2 district opener against Axtell has now been moved to week 10. Head coach Cody Mohan said the district had elected to move their teams bye week until the end in case of a situation like this had occurred.
