Troup d. Frankston
TROUP – An early first-half hole highlighted Frankston's (2-4, 1-3), 38-13, loss to the Troup Tigers Friday night. A fumble return for a touchdown was the beginning of a rough opening quarter for the Indians.
A pair of touchdowns, accompanied with a turnover on downs from the Indians, helped extend Troup's lead to 22-0 entering the second quarter. The Indians' defense did become a bit more stingy as they held the Tigers to three field goals in the second. Unfortunately, Frankston still stared at a 31-0 deficit at the break. Troup opened the third-quarter with a rushing touchdown before Frankston would respond in similar fashion on the ground.
The Tigers carried a 38-6 lead heading into the final quarter. Frankston would find the endzone one more time before the final buzzer sounded. Perhaps a bounce back game for the Indians will show itself next week against the winless Quitman Bulldogs whose losing streak stretches back to August of 2018.
Normangee d. Cayuga
NORMANGEE – The Cayuga Wildcats dropped their second consecutive district game, 49-28, following a big second-half from Normangee. Cayuga carried a 16-12 lead heading into halftime Friday night. The Panthers offense ramped it up after the break and dropped Cayuga to 2-5 on the season with a matchup against a struggling Kerens team next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.