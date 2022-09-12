The Frankston Indians continue to reach new historical markers under head coach Paul Gould as they sit 3-0 for the first time since 2015.
Being able to adapt and overcome adversity is a telling sign of how good any team can be. In week one, Frankston needed a last-second field goal from Coleman Merritt to beat the Grapeland Sandies 24-22. In week two, it was the combination of great offense and a stout defense that led them to a 33-15 win against a Huntington team they were seven-point underdogs against.
Last week, it was their defense forcing seven turnovers against the Groveton Indians that guided them to a 14-2 win.
“Our kids were worn out after the game,” Gould said. “We knew going into the game it was going to be a battle. For these guys to scrap and fight was big. In the past, I don’t know if we overcome that type of adversity.”
It wasn’t until a third-quarter touchdown from Reese Hicks to Benton Allen and a late pick-six from Kody Loebig that Frankston was able to slam the door on Groveton. But it was also two interceptions from Kayman Davis, an interception from Tyler Rogers and Ryan Harper, along with a fumble recovery by AJ Donnell that spearheaded their third win.
Gould bragged on his defense which is giving up 13 points per game and 233 yards per game.
Yes, securing a win was exciting for Frankston. But what truly excited Gould about their matchup beforehand was the caliber of program Groveton has proven to be.
“It’s a rich tradition at Groveton,” Gould said. You want to see teams like that who knows what winning looks like. Every week those guys expect to win. That’s what we’re working to establish here. And our kids are maturing into that.”
Eight playoff appearances since 2010, 22 total 10-win seasons and 12 undefeated seasons are just a few of the accolades that come with the Groveton program. Despite Groveton falling to 1-2 following their loss against Frankston, the type of consistency they once showed is something Coach Gould wants to be embedded into his program.
It’s something he believes Frankston is still growing towards – establishing their tradition. They’ll have the opportunity to eclipse another historical marker Friday when they travel to Winona.
It’s been 15 years since Frankston has begun a season 4-0. That year, in 2007, they finished 9-2 and were crowned co-district champions under head coach Les Rhea.
Winona is one-point favorite over Frankston though they have dropped their past three outings against the Indians. In 2021, Frankston shut them out en route to a 39-0 win. The last time Winona secured a win over Frankston was their 56-19 win in 2018 when Frankston finished 1-9.
Winona returns 10 starters from 2021’s 2-8 season. They’ve won just three games in the prior two seasons and sit 1-2 entering week four. They have losses against Tyler Grace Community and Redwater. Their lone win came from a 29-6 win over Lone Oak in week two.
