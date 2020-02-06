The Frankston Indians saw two or their stronghold players sign their letter of intents to play baseball on the collegiate level. Ethan Roark will play baseball for Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Clay Kennedy signed with Alvin Community College to play baseball in Alvin, Tx.
Roark has played baseball from the age of four on little league and select travel teams.
“I didn't want to be far away, but I wanted to be in a new environment,” Roark said. “The coaches are strict. They're going to work. And I wanted to be a part of that.”
The Reddies baseball team finished 25-22 last season under head coach Cody Hooten.
In his nine years as head coach of the Reddies prior to this season, Hooten boasts a record of 234-220-1. He became the winningest coach in program history during the spring of 2018 when he passed Clyde Berry's 205 career victories.
In 2018, Hooten led the Reddies to their fifth-consecutive 30-win season and a 30-20 record overall. Henderson finished fourth in the GAC regular season standings and then won a game at the GAC Tournament in Enid, Oklahoma, before bowing out in the semifinals. Hooten picked up his 206th career victory against Northwestern Oklahoma State on April 20th, which surpassed Clyde Berry for most wins ever at Henderson.
“They're going to get the best of me,” Roark said. “I'm ready for the grind. I've worked for this all of high school. It's relieving knowing I'm going to play at the next level.”
Roark's little leaguer teammate Clay Kennedy will move on to the Division I Juco level in Alvin next fall. Kennedy is a four-year player for the Indians baseball team.
This past summer he played for Bandito scout team from Houston has played in the Perfect Game WWBA National Tournament in Atlanta, Georgia the past two summers.
“Junior college is what's best for me,” Kennedy said. “Gives me the experience to better prepare me to go on to a bigger university. The coaches are serious, but they have a good atmosphere.”
ACC went 32-24 last season and totaled 22 wins in conference play. The fit of moving from a small high school to a relatively small campus intrigued Kennedy. The four-hour drive from Frankston to Alvin created just enough distance for Kennedy where he'll still be able to come home on the weekends.
“I worked a lot for this,” Kennedy said. “It's a lot of stress load off of me. Still have to work hard everyday for it because I want to be prepared for it when I get there.”
“It's a great time for those kids seeing how much work they put in when they were younger,” head coach Wes King said. “They're getting outstanding individuals. This sets an amazing example for our younger players.”
