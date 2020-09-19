The Frankston Indians expected to host the Queen City Bulldogs before a loud 'n proud Homecoming crowd on Friday night, but COVID-19 dealt them a different hand. When the Bulldogs were quarantined earlier this week, FHS' Coach Paul Gould scrambled to find a replacement game, lining up a contest with the Paris-Chisum Mustangs (Reg 3, District 10 3A, Division 2). Without the luxury of scouting each other, the two teams squared off in what proved to be a textbook shoot-out. In a battle that saw the lead change hands three times and the score tied twice, the bigger Mustangs finally pulled away in the fourth quarter and ultimately came away with the win, 75-60.
Crowned Homecoming King in the hour before the game, senior Brink Bizzell had a big night. Bouncing back from a rough passing performance last week, this week the Indians' scrappy quarterback connected with three receivers for over 173 yards including a 75-yard touchdown pass to Cael Bruno. He also rushed for four scores, including a 57-yard sprint from the read option,
Bruno stepped in at QB in the final series and threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Kody Loebig.
Playing on a tender ankle from an injury in Game #2, junior KJ Hawkins commanded respect with his ground game, tallying over 130 yards. He carried exclusively in the Indians' 60-yard opening drive and punched it in from the 7. He scored again on a 7-yard run in the second quarter, and carried on an all-important 2-point conversion that tied the game late in the third quarter.
Cody Dickerson scored from 12-yards out in the second quarter.
Clayton Merritt booted four PATs on the night.
The Mustangs had a huge night from Chris Worthy (#44), with touchdown runs of 9-yards, 47-yards, 55-yards and 60-yards. Zaqavius Price (#3) was another big weapon, adding three rushing touchdowns for Chisum.
Acknowledging that the game had been a battle royale, Coach Gould stated, "That was something else-- it was. Scored 60, they scored 75, it was back and forth. Offensively I thought we played great. Defensively, we missed a bunch of tackles. Gotta go back to work on Monday."
As his battered squad gathered after the game, Coach Gould encouraged his team to keep their heads high, as the Mustangs had been a formidable opponent. He reminded them that "everyone is 0-0 in district -- and they count now." The Indians, 1-3, now focus on Region 3, District 9, 2A-D1 competition which begins next Friday at Big Sandy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.