Former Frankston High School basketball coach Robert Loper, left, is presented with a commemorative plaque by Frankston ISD Board of Trustees member, Ryan Bizzard, right, on Thursday night. Frankston ISD gymnasium will now be known as Robert Loper Coliseum, in honor of the coaching legend and Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame member. Loper coached at Frankston from 1980 until he retired in 2016. Pictured behind Loper and Bizzell are some of Loper's former players who were in attendance.