FRANKSTON — The goal of the Frankston Indians last season was to change the culture of Frankston athletics.
That goal was achieved for Frankston when they clinched their first playoff berth under head coach Paul Gould for the first time since 2013 following their 40-34 win over Linden-Kildaire in week 10 of last season.
The Indians have an opportunity to raise the bar with their second consecutive playoff appearance. Dave Campbell predicts that goal will come to fruition in 2021 as Frankston is slotted fourth behind Beckville, Hawkins and Price Carlisle.
Frankston wasn’t too far off from pulling upsets over Carlisle and Hawkins. They lost to Carlisle by 10 points and were within a possession of pulling a win over Hawkins.
However, Frankston will have to combat the loss of a few all-district players. At the quarterback position, former Indian Brink Bizzell was District 9-2A’s co-offensive MVP after passing for 700 yards and 13 touchdowns in five district games.
He also ran for 642 yards and five rushing touchdowns during that span.
Running back K.J. Hawkins had 650 yards and four rushing scores, while Tyler Fridinger had 73 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three pass deflections and one interception.
Frankston will attempt to replace that production with players such as Clayton Merritt, Kaymon Davis, Kody Loebig and Ryan Harper.
“The Indians should be in good shape up front on both sides of the ball with veterans Oxford, Cook (105 tackles) and Garcia returning,” Dave Campbell’s Texas Football said. “But depth at the skill positions could be an issue. Merritt (265 yards, 3 TDs receiving; 91 tackles) is moving to QB, where Davis (310 yards rushing) and Loebig (137 yards, 2 TDs receiving) are his top returning weapons.”
Hawkins, the district’s reigning champions, are listed second on DCTF’s list of predicted playoff teams. Offensive lineman John Hester had 45 recorded pancakes last year.
He’ll clear the way for Kayden Upchurch who rushed for 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. Braden Adams tacked on another 960 yards rushing and 11 rushing scores.
Beckville, DCTF’s preseason favorite to take the district crown, returns quarterback Ryan Harris. Harris showcased his ability as a dual-threat option in 2020. He passed for 733 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 2,100 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also added 100 tackles on the defensive side.
The Bearcats were a regional finalists in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.