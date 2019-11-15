Boys Basketball Hoops
Westwood v. Cross Roads
WESTWOOD – The Westwood Panthers open the season at home against the Cross Roads Bobcats. Westwood returns most of the core after losing guard Jaren Turner to graduation. The Panthers will look to replace Turner's 11.6 PPG with a collection of seven seniors on this year's squad. Junior varsity opens at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Elkhart v. Huntington
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks open the season at home against the Huntington Red Devils. The Elks are led by senior Mayraj Khan as they looked to build upon their return to postseason action last season. Junior varsity is scheduled to hit the court first at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Girls Basketball Hoops
Palestine at Troup
TROUP – The Palestine Ladycats (1-0) opened the season last Friday with a win over Corsicana.
At Corsicana
Palestine 48,
Corsicana 23
Score by quarters
Palestine 11 | 8 | 15 | 14 — 48
Corsicana 6 | 7 | 3 | 7 — 23
After All Saints cancelled Tuesday night's game, the Ladycats return to the road tonight against Troups. Junior varsity won't compete tonight as they will particpate in the conclusion of the Lee Loveless JV tournament Saturday. Tipoff between Palestine and Troups is at 4 p.m.
Westwood at Kerens
KERENS – The Lady Panthers (0-1) opened the season last Friday with a 29-28 loss against Laneville. Westwood was off Tuesday and return to action tonight against Kerens Bobcats. Varsity will hit the court at 6 p.m.
Elkhart at Wells
WELLS – The Elkhart Lady Elks continue their road trip following their Tuesday night contest at Trinidad. The Lady Elks battle the Wells Lady Pirates tonight. Elkhart took down Wells last year 44-34. The Lady Elks return a core led by Madison Crader, Laci McEnturff and Jayci Moseley.
Grapeland at Woodville
WOODVILLE – The Grapeland Sandiettes (2-0) travel to play the Woodville Eagles tonight. The Sandiettes offense has rolled in their first two games and look for the same momentum against 3A Woodville.
At Grapeland
Grapeland 60
Brownsboro 49
Score by quarters
Grapeland 18 | 9 | 17 | 16 — 60
Brownsboro 7 | 12 | 17 | 13 -- 49
Grapeland (1-0): Teira Jones 17pts ,Jessie Payne 17pts, Keaundra Harris 15pts, Kenya Woods 8 pts, Tatiyana Bowie 2 Points
At Lufkin
Grapeland 58
Lufkin JV, 29
Grapeland (2-0):Jessie Payne 18pts , Teira Jones 16pts, Keaundra Harris 12pts, Kenya Woods 6 pts, Tatiyana Bowie 2 Points
Junior varsity will hit the court at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Slocum at Broaddus
BROADDUS – The Slocum Lady Mustangs (1-1) got the first win of the season over Arp Tuesday night, 35-29. Leading scorers for Slocum were junior Libby Kessell, 12 points; sophomore Brooke Sims, 11 points; junior Bella McNeil, 8 points; and sophomores Marler Lasiter and Abby Taylor both scored a bucket. Slocum will battle the Broaddus Lady Bulldogs tonight. Varsity is set for 6 p.m.
Other Tuesday night stats:
At Frankston
Frankston 55
Troup 25
Score by quarters
Frankston 19 | 15 | 10 | 11 — 55
Troup 9 | 4 | 9 | 3 – 25
Frankston (1-0): Keryonna Eldridge 10 points,McKenzie Sexton 8 points, Abbie Ramsey 7 points, Tia Billingsly 7 points.
