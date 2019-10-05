Grapeland 45, Burkeville 22
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies jumped out to a 32-0 lead over the visiting Burkeville Mustangs in the first half. Burkeville's Daniel Lowe was able to get his team on the board mid-way through the second quarter with a rushing touchdown. Grapeland quickly responded on their next drive. Quarterback Deco Bryant found Austin Driskell for an 18-yard touchdown pass to extend their lead to 38-8. The Sandies rested many of their stars following halftime, so the scoring slowed drastically. However, Cooper Ward found his moment to shine when midway through the third quarter he outran the defense for a 56-yard touchdown. The Sandies will travel to battle Colmesneil (1-4, 0-1) next week.
Arp 36, Frankston 28
ARP – A huge 22-point third quarter from the Arp Tigers highlighted Frankston's, 36-28, road loss. The Indians carried a 7-6 lead into the second quarter before the Tigers ran off 30-unaswered points from the second to the end of the third quarter. The Indians were able to compile a pair of passing touchdowns and rushing score in the fourth quarter to pull within one possession. However, the hole deemed to massive to overcome. Frankston will host Grand Saline (3-1, 1-0) next Friday night.
