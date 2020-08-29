Buffalo 41, Elkhart 0
BUFFALO – Elkhart began their season on a rough note Friday night in their 41-0 loss against the Buffalo Bison. The Bison wasted little time jumping out to a 14-0 lead over the Elks in the first quarter.
Buffalo continued to pile on their offense and extended the score 28-0 before halftime. Another touchdown midway through the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter placed Buffalo on top 41-0 with the Elks walking off their homefield pondering the adjustments they'll need to make in order to turn the ship around.
Elkhart travels to Grapeland next Friday for week two of non-district action.
Timpson 68, Frankston 24
TIMPSON – The Frankston Indians opened their season with a 68-24 defeat at the hands of the Timpson Bears.
The night began with students releasing balloons in honor of 15-year-old Mackenzie Parks, who died in a crash that killed four others this month in Shelby County. They also showed support to the Masterson, Hogan and Parks family, including Mason, in attendance, who survived.
The game began slow for both sides as the Bears only led 12-6 through the second quarter. Leading 19-6 entering the third quarter, big plays from Timpson's Braden Courtney and Trey Davis busted the game loose for the Bears.
Timpson rocketed off four touchdowns in the third quarter that broke the game loose. Frankston quarterback Brink Bizzell had a couple of long runs to highlight the night and helped slightly reduce the gap Timpson created.
Frankston will be on the road against Winona next Friday.
Grapeland 32, Shelbyville 19
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies are usually known for their high-powered offense, but it was their defense that highlighted the beginning of the game. The Sandies caused three fumbles in the first five minutes of game time, which they were able to capitalize off of.
The Sandies led 24-7 entering half time and coasted their way to a 1-0 start in the second half.
Grapeland hosts Elkhart next Friday for non-district play.
Cayuga 38, Mt. Enterprise 12
CAYUGA – The Caygua Wildcats dominated the Mt. Enterprise Wildcats from the opening coin toss. Cayuga held a 16-6 advantage in the first half and never surrendered the choke hold they had on Mt. Enterprise.
Austin Jenkins had three receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. BJ Scruggs added a rushing touchdown and Logan Vaughn threw three touchdowns.
The Wildcats will be on the road at Mildred next Friday.
