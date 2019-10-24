Westwood (2-5, 1-2) v. Diboll
DIBOLL – After a thrilling overtime victory last week against the Trinity Tigers, the Westwood Panthers will travel to play the district's number one ranked defense in the Diboll Lumberjacks. Back-to-back shutouts for Diboll has them giving up an average of fewer than five points/game through their first seven contest. The defense has given up a total of three touchdowns this season en route to their second straight 7-0 start. Their offense has been centered around running back D'aris McMillan, who has helped the Lumberjacks surpass 300 yards rushing in three of their last five matchups. For Westwood, despite their record, they have remained a defense who can get their opponents off the field on third downs. In the past two games, their opponents are a combined 4-of-16 on third down. It'll be a key stat to watch as Diboll has produced just a 40% conversion rate on third down in their last five contests. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Diboll.
Elkhart (5-3, 2-2) v. Crockett
CROCKETT – The Elkhart Elks were shutout for the first time this season last week against the Diboll Lumberjacks. They have another tough outing on the road tonight against the district's third-best defense in the Crockett Bulldogs. Crockett (5-2, 2-1) currently holds the third seed in the division standings. Coming off of two straight wins,Crockett's offense has continued to excel under head coach Jimmu Thompson. Outside of their 43-10 loss against Diboll, a team has not held Crockett under 30 points this season – averaging nearly 40 points per game. Playerst to watch will be wuarterback Jordan Bedford, running back Jospher Porter (defending state 200-meter champion) and tight end Allen Horace.
Frankston (2-4, 1-3) v. Quitman
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians opened district with a win over Winona and fell into a four-game slide with their more recent loss coming against Troup last week, 38-13. The Indians face off against a struggling Quitman football team who had their first multi-touchdown game since Sept. 13 last week against Harmony. Since the start of district, Quitman has been outscored 216-40. Frankston's lone win of 2018 came in a 36-25 defeat of Quitman. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Frankston.
Oakwood (3-4) v. Chester
CHESTER – The Oakwood Panthers start district tonight against the Chester Yellowjackets. Since the injury of Key'Undre Davis, Oakwood has slid into a three-game losing streak. Their offense showed signs of life last week against Coolidge with a 40-point outting. Chester is coming off a 62-0 win over Sanchez. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Chester.
Cayuga (2-5, 0-2) v. Kerens
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats will attempt to end their three-game skid at home against Kerens tonight. Offensively, Cayuga's matchup against Kerens may afford an opportunity to get going. Kerens has giving up at least 40 points in seven of their eight games with the lone exception being a 39-point day for Mildred. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Cayuga.
