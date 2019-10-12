Franklin d. Westwood
FRANKLIN – The Westwood Panthers pinned themselves in an early 14-0 first-quarter hole against the Franklin Lions Friday night. Before long, Franklin rattled off two more touchdowns to extend their lead to 28-0. The Panthers were at risk of being shutout in the first half before Dalton Brooks connected with a receiver for a 30-yard touchdown pass. After Westwood turned the ball over on downs on their opening possession of the second half, the Lions capitalized on 10-yard touchdown run. Down 35-7, the Panthers continued to battle. A three-yard touchdown run from Tremelle Rhodes reduced the deficit to 35-14. The Lions put together two more touchdown drives to extend their lead to 48-14. The Panthers strung together a final scoring drive that was capped off with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Devonte Downie in the fourth quarter. Franklin continued to pour into the Westwood defense and put up another touchdown in the final quarter of play. Westwood (1-5, 0-2) will prepare for a matchup against Trinity next week.
Elkhart d. Trinity
TRINITY – The Elkhart Elks showed resilience in their 41-20 defeat of the Trinity Tigers. After falling behind 20-13 in the first half, the Elks ramped up their play to keep the Tigers winless in 2019. The Elks return home for a matchup against Diboll next week.
Grapeland d. Colmesneil
COLMESNEIL – The Grapeland Sandies (6-1, 3-0) continue to run through their district opponents following their 38-24 victory over the Colmesneil Bulldogs. The Sandies will hope to stay unblemished in district play after an anticipated matchup against the Lovelady Lions next week.
Grand Saline d. Frankston
GRAND SALINE – The Frankston Indians (2-3, 1-2) could not limit Grand Saline's offense in their 44-28 loss Friday night. The game remained competitive throughout. The Indians carried a 13-7 lead heading into the second quarter before a 14-point quarter from Grand Saline gave them a 21-16 lead at the break.
A slow third-quarter from both parties didn't do much for either side, although, Grand Saline did come away with six points. However, just as last week, it was the fourth quarter where Frankston attempted to climb back into contention. Two Brink Bizzell passing touchdowns proved to be too little as Frankston couldn't prevent Grand Saline from posting 17 fourth-quarter points. Frankston will be on the road against Troup next week.
Coolidge d. Oakwood
COOLIDGE – The Oakwood Panthers continue their slide following a 63-40 loss against the Coolidge Yellow Jackets Friday night. A 22-20 game heading into half exploded into a 43-18 second-half output in favor of Coolidge. This loss marks three straight for the Panthers as they look to bounce back against Chester next week.
