Grapeland d. Normangee
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies bounced back against the Normangee Panthers Friday night with a, 21-32, win. The Sandies shot out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter before Cadarian Wiley extended their lead to 20-0 with a 16-yard rushing touchdown. The Panthers were able to respond with a touchdown drive of their own early in the second quarter. However, that momentum would not stay with them as their next possession ended with Wiley spriting to the endzone on a 60-yard fumble return touchdown. Both offenses would come to a grinding halt before Normangee was able to pull closer with a two touchdown fourth quarter. Grapeland will open district next week at Evadale.
Cayuga d. Wortham
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats moved to 2-2 on the season with a, 24-6, win over the Wortham Bulldogs. The Wildcats handed the Bulldogs their first lost of the season. Cayuga will hope to hand Hubbard their second loss of the season next week when they travel to see them. It will be their final game before district.
Oakwood d. Nazarene Christian Academy
OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Panthers bounced back to their dominate way with a 55-6, first-half, melting of Nazarene Christian Academy. The game was called on the grounds of mercy. Key'Undre Davis and Jeremiah Sargent both scored in the blowout. Also, freshmman Trinidy Bynum scored his first touchdown as a member of varsity. Oakwood will visit Calvert next week in their final game before the start of district play.
Frankston results/stats were not reported.
