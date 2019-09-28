Area Scoreboard
Grapeland d. Evadale
EVADALE – The Grapeland Sandies opened district 1-0 Friday after their, 49-12, defeat of Evadale. The game was pretty much put on ice at the top of the third as the Sandies held a 36-6 lead early in the third quarter. Evadale would score in the second half to make the score a little mor respectable, but two additional second-half scores from the Sandies officially iced the game. The Sandies will return home next week for another district bout against the Burkeville Mustanges (0-4, 0-1). The Mustangs are coming off of a 59-22 defeat at the hands of Lovelady.
Hubbard d. Cayuga
HUBBARD – Cayuga dropped their final pre-district game of the year, 28-20, to the Hubbard Jaguards Friday night. After surrending six points early in the contest, the Wildcats fought back to take an 8-6 lead. Following Cayuga's touchdown and successful two-point attempt, the Jaguards quickly jumped back on top 14-8. Cayuga would will themselves back into the contest with a score of their own before the Jaguars put up 14 unaswered points before halftime. Cayuga would manage one lone score in the second-half. Cayuga will have a bye next week before their home opener district battle against Centerville.
Frankston d. Winona
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians outlasted Winona, 17-13, in a low-scoring district affair Friday. Two interceptions and a field goal is what the Indians had to show for heading into half against Winona. The Indian defense had completely neutralized a Winona offense that scored 41 points the week prior and 37 before that. Winona opened the quarter but would soon give the ball back to Frankston on a turnover on downs. Both Frankston and Winona would punt on their next possessions before the Indians found a way to punch it the endzone to extend their lead to 10. Winona would eventually find their footing as they would rattle off 13 unanswer points to steal the lead heading into the final quarter. Nonetheless, the Indians recivered with a late game-clinching touchdown run to move them to 1-0 in district play. The Indians will be on the road next week for a battle against Arp.
Calvert d. Oakwood
CALVERT – The Oakwood Panthers were held to their lowest point total of the year in their, 47-14, loss against Calvert. Oakwood trailed 34-14 at half, largely due to the key loss of Key'Undre Davis. Davis exited the first half of the game with an ankle injury. Unforutanely, the Panthers were never able to offset his lost as their offense could not score after halftime. Oakwood will return home next week for a match against Union Hill.
