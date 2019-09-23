Jeremiah Davis
Palestine's Jeremiah Davis moved to 2nd on the single game rushing yards list in school history with his performance against the Fairfield Eagles Friday. Davis toted the rock 30 times for 319 yards and two touchdowns.
Bri'Darian Hunt
Westwood's wide receiver Bri'Darian Hunt thrived against West Rusk Friday. Against one of the more elite secondaries Westwood will face, Hunt went for 142 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.
RJ Moore
Elkhart's running back RJ Moore has been on fire all season. And against Sabine he added to his season totals with his season-high of 125 yards. He also added in a touchdown on 19 carries.
Deco Bryant
With starting quarterback BJ Lamb sidelined, Grapeland turned towards Deco Bryant to lead their offense. He didn't disappoint. Bryant completed 14-of-18 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown. He also mixed in 95 yards rushing and another touchdown on 12 carries.
