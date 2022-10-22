ITALY – The Cayuga Wildcats were crowned district champions for the first time since 2016 following their 28-0 win over the Italy Gladiators Friday.
It was a perfect mesh of offense and defense as Cayuga celebrated their first district title in six years. They came into the game as 22-point underdogs, according to Texas Football, and left as 28-point victors over Italy.
Whit Jenkins and Shiloh Peckham each scored two touchdowns. Javier Rodriguez was 4-for-4 on PAT’s. Jakobe Brown finished the game with his sixth interception of the season. It’s Cayuga’s seventh game of the season holding their opponents under double digits.
“For our program and the standard of hard work pays off has come to fruition,” Head Coach Jacob Magee said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and low how much this community pours into our athletes.”
Cayuga returns home next week for their district finale against the Rio Vista Eagles.
