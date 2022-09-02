MILDRED -- The Cayuga Wildcats fell short 25-6 against the Mildred Eagles Friday night in Mildred. The game was hard fought with neither side giving in.
The game was scoreless until near the end of the first quarter when Mildred opened the scoring with a 77-yard touchdown run by Gabe Irving. The Eagles scored again in the second when Austin Wing intercepted a Gunner Douglas pass, returning it 25 yards for a touchdown. Douglas scored the lone Wildcat touchdown on the following drive as the Wildcats drove the length of the field in eight plays capped when Douglas bulled his way into the end zone from two yards out.
The Wildcat defense played great for most of the game holding the Eagles to a 13-6 lead until late into the third quarter. when the Eagles scored on a 10-yard pass from Jake Callahan to Ashton Moore, then sealed the game in the fourth with a 22-yard touchdown run by Irvine.
The Wildcats battled all night in a hard-fought game with the Eagles coming out on top this time.
Chase Hearrell led the Wildcats with 105 yards rushing on20 carries. Jakobe Brown carried the ball seven times for 29 yards. Shiloh Peckham had seven carries for 20 yards. Douglas had seven carries for 33 yards and a touchdown while throwing the ball five times with no completions and two interceptions.
Cayuga travels to Colmesneil next week while Mildred travels to Kerens.
