CAYUGA – A low-scoring first half was followed by a offensive onslaught for the Cayuga Wildcats as they secured a 38-6 win over the Mount Enterprise Wildcats Friday.
A 32-0 shutout in the second half lit up homecoming night on the field of Scarborough Stadium. After both offenses were forced to punt on their opening second-half drives, scoring frenzy began for Cayuga.
Set up on the MHS 32, Chase Hearrell took a toss left side and outraced the defense for a 32-yard touchdown. The fail two-point try had the score at 12-6, Cayuga.
A fumble recovery from Shiloh Peckham on Mt. Enterprise’s ensuing drive gave the ball to Cayuga on the MHS 36. Feeling confident, Cayuga pulled out some trickery as Gunner Douglas passed it to Hearrell who bombed it to Jenkins for a 36-yard touchdown.
Mt. Enterprise had no response and once again turned it over on their next drive on a interception from Douglas. A play later, Douglas connected with Hearrell for a 50-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline.
The mistakes continued to pour for Mt. Enterprise. A turnover on downs and another fumble on their next two drives resulted in a six-yard touchdown from Hearrell and a three-yard quarterback keeper from Douglass.
Cayuga opens district at home next week against the Axtell Longhorns.
A run-heavy first half produced a low-scoring pair of quarters as the Cayuga Wildcats sat tied with the Mt. Enterprise Wildcats 6-6 at the half.
There wasn’t much air yardage in the first two quarters as both sides combined for three total passes. Cayuga’s offense hit the field first as they set up shop on their 40-yard line. Unfortunately for Cayuga, their opening possession failed to manufacture much production. Two runs that netted one yard, followed by a five-yard pass from Gunner Douglass to Hayden Schrank put them in a fourth-and-four.
Cayuga elected to punt, but a shanked kicked placed Mt. Enterprise near midfield to start their drive. Mt. Enterprise immediately began showcasing why they have averaged over 200 yards rushing through the first three weeks.
A large dose of Jaxon Jones, Kaegan Ash and Aidin Alsup allowed their offense to march down the field deep in enemy territory. Included in that was a fourth-and-one conversion by Ash that picked up 14 yards. However, Cayuga’s defense remained poised and placed clamps on Mt. Enterprise’s rushing attack – forcing them into a fourth-and-11 that they were unable to convert.
Cayuga began than second drive with a 12-yard run from Chase Hearell. However, their drive would stop on their next set of downs on a failed fourth-and-four attempt.
The slow-paced tempo of this 2A battle was temporarily sped up as Mt. Enterprise’s Ash took their first carry of their drive 50 yards for a touchdown. A failed two-point try left them leading 6-0 with 10:42 remaining in the second quarter.
Cayuga began their drive at midfield. They appeared to put together some momentum as four straight runs from Whit Jenkins got them down to the MHS 13. His workload was temporarily paused as a play-action fell incomplete, but Jenkins’ fifth handoff of the drive moved them down to the five-yard line.
Their promising drive quickly was erased as a fumble from Shiloh Peckham abruptly ended their possession – setting Mt. Enterprise up on their five. Fortunately, they were unable to capitalize and punted the ball back to Cayuga in four plays.
However, before the punter could boot the ball away, the punt was blocked and recovered by Steven Wingfield. Whit Jenkins marched into the endzone one play later from a six-yard rush. It was the final score of the first half as it sat locked at six at the half.
