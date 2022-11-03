CAYUGA — The Cayuga Wildcats confirmed that they deserved their district title as they wrapped up their regular season with another big win, smothering Rio Vista 44-6 to remain undefeated in 2A-D1 District 7 play.
The fireworks started before the game, as the skies above Scarborough Stadium exploded in celebration of the 'Cats championship status. The scoreboard soon testified to their dominance over the Eagles, as Cayuga jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter. The second period saw more of the same and CHS led 42-6 going into the locker room.
Before halftime, and throughout the second half, Coach Jacob Magee's second unit was on the field gaining experience in anticipation of the team's upcoming run in the State playoffs. Rio Vista gave up a safety in the third quarter which was the only score of the second half.
Scoring for the Wildcats was led by running back Chase Hearell, who
topped 120 yards in 7 carries (unofficial) and returned a kickoff 80 yards, finishing with three touchdowns and a PAT carry. Jakobe Brown streaked 45 yards for a touchdown. Whit Jenkins punched one in from the 2-yard-line and carried on a PAT. QB Gunner Douglas kept for another score from one yard out.
The special teams contributed as Jakobe Brown recovered a bobbled kick-off. Javier Rodriguez's kicks kept the Eagles pinned deep and he booted two PATs. The Wildcat defense was gang tackling all night, with Kallen Lafitte getting a fumble recovery.
Following the game, Coach Magee acknowledged that his younger players played the second half, but pointed out that all ten seniors were on the field for the last snap of the game. He then went on to discuss the upcoming playoffs. "We're fresh, nobody's hurt going into the playoffs. Reisel and Bosqueville play tomorrow night (11/4), and we play the winner in Fairfield Thursday or Friday."
Asked to recap what this season has meant for these players, he said, "Undefeated district champs -- it's been at least 12 years, since the state championship team. This team is rewriting history on their own. I told them from the beginning, 'You get to write your legacy.' We've got great seniors but we have guys coming back, too -- we have a lot of sophomores. We're excited about the future, but we're more excited about the playoff run we're hoping we're fixing to go on. One week at a time. One day at a time. One game at a time."
