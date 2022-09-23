ELKHART — It was Homecoming Night at Elkhart's Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium, and although the Elks gave their fans plenty to cheer about, they were not able to secure the win, falling to White Oak, 55-52.
The WOHS Rough Necks came into the contest with superior numbers and size on their side, but Coach Luke Goode’s Elks were not intimidated and were never out of the game.
Elkhart drew first blood, scoring in their opening drive on a 55-yd pass from sophomore quarterback Trystyn Tidrow to classmate Jayden Chapman. The two would continue to connect all night long, in a pairing that bodes well for the future of Elkhart football.
The teams swapped licks to a 22-22 tie in the 2nd quarter, but White Oak pulled ahead at halftime, 36-22.
The Rough Necks got the first TD of the second half to I
increase their lead to 20, but the Elks did not lay down. Tidrow led an aerial attack that chipped away at the deficit, successfully targeting Chapman and Pablo Rodarte.
Yellow laundry littered the field throughout the second half as the teams skirmished. The Elks never gave up, but they did run out of time. They scored their final touchdown with 2 ticks left on the clock.
Tidrow shouldered his team’s impressive effort as he threw for over 409 yards on 19 passes (unofficial) and 6 touchdowns, ran for another touchdown and contributed on PATs.
With the loss, the Elks fall to 1-4, but with an off week to prepare, they have a clean slate 0-0 when they begin District 13 (3A, Div 2) play on 10/7 versus Buffalo.
