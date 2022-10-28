CLIFTON – The Elkhart Elks fell 49-14 Friday night against the Clifton Cubs.
The Elks controlled their playoff destiny heading into week 10 as a win over Clifton would have put them in favorable position to clinch their first playoff berth under Head Coach Luke Goode.
Instead, they were met with Clifton’s highest-scoring effort of the season (49). Jayden Chapman scored both touchdowns for the Elks – one from 41 yards out and another from 26 yards out.
The Elks aren’t mathematically eliminated from playoff contention as a win over Rogers and a Clifton loss against Florence will slide them into the fourth seed overall. The Elks are 29-point dogs against Rogers who are 3-1 in district and 6-3 overall
