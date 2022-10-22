FLORENCE – The Elkhart Elks produced their best scoring output of the season in a 64-22 win over the Florence Buffaloes Friday.
Bryant Lipsey had a 10-yard touchdown, Taylor Stafford scored three touchdowns from 50 yards, 41 yards and 18 yards, along with compiling over 200 yards of total offense. Aaron Diaz scored a pair of touchdowns and produced over 100 yards of offense. He scored from 18 yards and 38 yards.
Jackson Denney scored an 18-yard touchdown, TJ Calhoun scored from 12 yards out and Trystyn Tidrow scored a 12-yard touchdown. Pablo Rodarte and Jayden Chapman both had two-point conversion catches for the Elks.
The Elks sit fourth in District 13-3A as they head on the road again next week against the Clifton Cubs.
