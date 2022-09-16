ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks (1-3) fell 38-6 to the Edgewood Bulldogs Friday night at home.
The Elks suffered their third straight loss against a Hearne team that was 28-point favorites entering Friday. Hearne was able to build a 21-0 lead at halftime behind a 14-yard touchdown from Hayden Wilcox, a one-yard touchdown from Tim Carroll and a 23-yard touchdown from Casey Leath.
The Elks got inside Edgewood’s 20-yard line midway through the second quarter but turned it over on downs. An interception and fumble from Elkhart also killed drives from them in the second quarter.
Another 17-unanswered points was eventually followed by a 73-yard touchdown pass from Tyrstyn Tidrow to Jayden Chapman early in the fourth quarter.
Elkhart has one final pre-district game against White Oak next week before they open district on the road against the Buffalo Bison, Oct. 7. The Elks are currently three-point underdogs to a White Oak team who fell 55-29 to Bullard Brook Hill Friday.
