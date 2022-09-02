CORRIGAN – The Elkhart Elks were unable to overcome a 35-point first half from the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs during Friday’s 49-22 loss.
The Elks came into Friday night as 29-point underdogs to the Bulldogs. Corrigan-Camden nearly covered the spread against the Elks.
Elkhart struck first as Trystyn Tidrow continues to showcase his ability through their pre-district stretch. Tidrow connected with Bryant Lipsey on a 51-yard touchdown to put them up 6-0 – the try for two was no good.
Then came a response from Corrigan-Camden.
21 unanswered points from the Bulldogs quickly swayed the momentum of the game. A 29-yard rushing touchdown, a four-yard rushing touchdown and 30-yard passing touchdown all highlighted their 21-point first quarter.
The Elks found their way back on the board early in the second quarter on a 18-yard touchdown pass from Tidrow to Pablo Rodarte. A successful two-point try moved Elkhart back within one possession, 21-14.
The final two touchdowns of the half both came from fumble-sixes by Corrigan-Camden – widened their lead to 35-14 at halftime.
The Bulldogs broke off an 80-yard rushing score in the third quarter to put them up 42-14. Another scoring drive for the Bulldogs was capped off by a one-yard score from Anthony Harrell.
Elkhart’s final touchdown of the game came in the fourth quarter on a four-yard rushing touchdown by Aaron Diaz.
The Elks return home Friday where they’ll host Hearne.
