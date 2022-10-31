ORE CITY – The Frankston Indians wrapped up district play with a 43-14 win over the Ore City Rebels.
A 40-point second half highlighted Frankston’s afternoon in their district finale. After leading 3-0 in the first half, the offense began to take off in the final two quarters.
Reese Hicks scored three total touchdowns – two through the air and one on the ground – while Tyler Rogers and Jared Cook added touchdowns.
Hicks was 3-of-8 from the pocket for 44 yards, but dominated on the ground with 209 yards on 19 carries. Tyler Rogers had an explosive afternoon on the ground with 152 yards on 12 carries, while Kaymon Davis added 73 yards on 13 carries. Devon Allen led them in receiving – securing three caches for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Ryan Harper shined on the defensive end as he had a pick-six. Freshman Davis Holladay enjoyed a breakout game with 13 total tackles and three sacks.
Frankston finished the season 8-2 and district runner-up to Beckville who is ranked 10th in Class 2A. The Indians will be on a bye this week before their bi-district round battle the following week.
