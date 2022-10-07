FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians celebrated homecoming night the best way possible with a 61-20 win over the Big Sandy Wildcats.
The Indians continue their winning ways as they’re 6-1 for the first time since 2007. Frankston dominated from the jump, building a 40-8 halftime lead.
Big Sandy opened the game in their hurry-up offense hoping the pace would slow down Frankston’s front seven. However, the tempo worked against the Wildcats as they fumbled on the fourth play of the drive. The turnover set Frankston up on Big Sandy’s 40 where they began marching.
A 20-yard run from Reese Hicks was followed by a nine-yard touchdown run from the sophomore quarter for their first strike. The ensuing extra point was nailed by Coleman Merritt who was 5-of-5 on extra points and made his lone field goal attempt from 25 yards out.
Big Sandy failed to respond and was forced to punt. However, after forcing a three-and-out from Frankston, the snap on a fourth down sailed over the punter’s head for a safety. Still, the Wildcats were unable to capitalize on the momentum as Frankston forced a three-and-out.
The Indians didn’t hesitate to produce another scoring drive. On third-and-2 from the FHS 46, Tyler Rogers gashed the middle of the Wildcats’ defense for a 54-yard touchdown.
Big Sandy finally produced their first scoring drive after a defensive pass interference call on third-and-10 extended their drive.
Jake Johnson connected with Christian Kerby a few plays later on a 15-yard touchdown pass. The ensuing extra point was blocked and returned for two by Devin Allen.
The exhilarating special teams play further ignited Frankston as their final four drives of the half ended with a five-yard touchdown run from Ryan Harper, an 81-yard touchdown run from Kaymon Davis, a 51-yard screen pass from Kody Loebig to Rogers and a 25-yard field goal from Merritt.
Frankston’s offense went into conservative mode in the second half as they nursed a 32-point lead. Reese Hicks had a six-yard touchdown run and Tyler Rogers had a 54-yard and 58-yard touchdown run.
Big Sandy scored a pair of touchdowns to make the score a little closer as Frankston stamped their 61-20 victory. Frankston (6-1, 3-0) travels to Hawkins next week.
