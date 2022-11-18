RUSK – The Frankston Indians’ season came to a close Friday against state-ranked Timpson, 49-7, in the area round of the Class 2A-Division I playoffs.
It was the fifth time in the past three seasons Frankston has matched up against Timpson. It’s the third time they’ve met in the playoffs. The first two times Frankston fell in the Bi-District round against Timpson.
Friday shared a similar story to year’s past as Timpson won their fifth consecutive game against Frankston.
The Indians were unable to recover from a 21-0 first-half deficit. Timpson scored all three of their first-half touchdowns on the ground. Timpson extended their lead to 35-0 in the third quarter before Frankston eventually scored on a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Frankston ends their season 9-3 as the first team in program history to reach the playoffs three years straight. Timpson plays Centerville in the Regional Quarterfinals.
