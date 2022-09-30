UNION GROVE – Undefeated in district and 5-1 for the first time since 2007 are two things the Frankston Indians can celebrate Friday night as they dominated Union Grove 45-0.
Frankston’s offense was on fire Friday night as they scored the most points in a game since their November 2020 meeting against Union Grove when they bested them 45-34.
Reese Hicks shot one deep to Benton Allen early in the first quarter that set up a rushing score from Tyler Rogers. A fumble recovery by the Indians placed them on Union Grove’s 29-yard line, which resulted in a Reese Hicks rushing touchdown.
Hicks, Rogers and Conlan Lemay combined for seven rushing touchdowns in the contest. Frankston’s defense, who has allowed only two 20-point games this season, was nothing less of dominant as they claimed four fumble recoveries and one interception.
It’s Frankston’s first shutout since week two of 2021 when they blanked Winona, 39-0. It’s also their largest margin of victory since their October 2019 meeting against Quitman when they beat them 46-0.
Frankston returns home next Friday against Big Sandy for homecoming where they are a projected 17-point favorites. 2007 is also the last time that began a season 6-1.
