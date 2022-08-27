FRANKSTON -- Grapeland and Frankston faced off at FHS in a thriller of a season opener Friday, and fans definitely got their money's worth.
The game was always close, but the big fireworks came at the end, as at various points late in the game each team appeared to have the victory in hand. Ultimately, with five ticks on the clock, it all came down to the toe of Frankston kicker Coleman Merritt — and the sophomore nailed a short field goal attempt to clinch the win for the Indians, 24-22.
Grapeland drew first blood as seniors Johnny Lamb and Omarian Wiley teamed up on a pass play and Trey Gilmore on the PAT to lead 8-0.
The Indians answered quickly, with sophomore quarterback Reese Hicks scoring on a 47-yard run. A big stop by Grapeland's Wyatt Lewis denied the point-after, and GHS still led by 2.
Frankston fumbled away their next possession but Grapeland was unable to capitalize, and the 8-6 score would stand at halftime.
Grapeland opened the third quarter with another scoring drive. Good gains by Jax Vickers got the Sandies close, and Lamb hit Wylie with a 6-yard touchdown pass for the score. The two-point attempt failed.
Momentum stayed with GHS as Frankston quickly fumbled the ball back, and Hicks limped off the field. The Sandies roared back upfield, but their drive stalled out at the 14-yard-line.
Hicks marshalled the Indians back into business. He went to the air, targeting Conlan Leman, Devin Allen and Tyler Rogers, and drove his team 86-yards, scoring on a 1-yard keeper. Hicks carried on the +2 to tie the game at 14-all.
Grapeland's ensuing drive ended in a fumble at midfield, giving Frankston a big opportunity with 8:30 left in the game. The Indians didn't waste it and Kaymon Davis scored on a 26-yard sweep. Merritt booted the PAT to put Frankston up 21-14.
Grapeland was down, but not out. Lamb hit Maleek Johnson, in traffic, for a 24-yard gain that breathed new life into the Sandies at the 26-yard-line. Gilmore charged to the 4, and from there Johnson would not be denied the endzone. The GHS coaching staff boldly called for the two-point play, and the O-line made a hole for Gilmore and secured the lead, 22-21.
That left Frankston with 1:49 left to do or die. Successfully covering Grapeland's squibb kick, they had the ball inside the 50. Helped along by a pass interference call, Hicks carried several times to set up the finale -- and Merritt came through.
Coach Paul Gould later said of that moment, "He's a nervous wreck all the time, but I've told him since he was a freshman that some game it'll come down to you've got to do it -- and he did. He nailed it!"
Frankston's sophomore quarterback Reese Hicks stepped into his role with authority, passing for over 75 yards and leading the rushing game with over 100 yards and a touchdown.
Johnny Lamb had a strong showing for Grapeland, as well, passing for over 140 yards and two touchdowns.
Gould summed this one up nicely. "It was wild. It was WILD. Our kids played their tails off. Grapeland’s kids played their tails off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.