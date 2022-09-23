FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians returned home Friday for a district home opener win over the Harleton Wildcats, 16-12.
The Indians were able to survive a second-half push from the Wildcats after Frankston took a 16-0 lead into the half. Reese Hicks connected with Tyler Rogers for their first touchdown of the game. Rogers found the end zone once more later in the quarter to take a 14-0 lead.
Along with the first-half shutout for Frankston, they held Harleton without a first down and even forced a safety at the top of the second quarter.
Back-to-back rushing touchdowns from Harleton to open the second half trimmed their deficit to four. However, Frankston prevented Harleton from reaching the end zone anymore over the final quarter and a half to secure their first district win of the season.
Frankston travels to Union Grove next week where they are projected as 12-point favorites.
