FRANKSTON – Good offense and even better average starting field position helped the Beckville Bearcats hand the Frankston Indians their first district loss of the season, 55-0.
Five of Beckville’s six first-half possessions began at midfield or inside Frankston territory. It was the largest reason four of their first six drives ended in touchdowns and none of their drives lasted longer than six plays.
Frankston faced their first third-down on their opening possession of the game that Benton Allen was able to convert from a 15-yard jet sweep. However, that would be their lone first down of the first quarter. Pressed with a fourth-and-14, the Indians lined up to punt only to have it blocked – setting Beckville up on Frankston’s 41.
Four plays later, J’Koby Williams sprinted into the endzone from 24 yards out to take a 7-0 lead following the PAT,
Another Frankston punt was returned by Williams to the FHS 48. However, Frankston’s defense stood tall and forced a turnover-on-downs thanks to a pass breakup from Tyler Rogers. However, they punted the ball back to the Bearcats four plays later.
A heavy dose of physical running helped Beckville power down the field. A 16-yard run from Calan Castles started their drive and a one-yard run from Bo Hammons concluded their six-play scoring drive. The two-point try failed – leaving Beckville with a 13-0 lead.
Frankston was able to pick up their second first down of the game on a third-and-6 scramble from Reese Hicks but failed to convert on a third-and-3 a few plays later.
Frankston’s final three drives of the first half ended in a punt, an interception by Beckville’s Baker Seegers and a failed fourth-down attempt from the five-yard line as time expired in the half.
Beckville’s Willaims scored two more touchdowns in the quarter to extend Beckville’s lead to 28-0.
The second half was a continuous downpour of offense for Beckville as they outscored Frankston 27-0 in the second half. Kaymon Davis had an interception that set Frankston up inside Beckville’s 30, but was forced into a turnover on downs inside the 10-yard line.
Frankston travels to Ore City next week for their district finale against the Rebels.
