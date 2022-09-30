GRAPELAND – A run-heavy first half for both sides saw the West Sabine Tigers take a 14-6 lead into halftime and extend that lead into a 36-12 victory.
Grapeland opened their first possession of the game with a 12-play, 64-yard touchdown drive. A third-down conversion on a pass from Johnny Lamb to Omarian Wiley that went for 24 yards put Grapeland on West Sabine’s side of the field. A holding call a few players later wiped out a 24-yard touchdown pass on a screen to Jax Vickers.
However, Grapeland responded with a 13-yard rush from Maleek Johnson that brought them down to the West Sabine 11. A few plays later, Vickers snuck it in from a yard out – giving them a 6-0 lead following the failed 2-point try.
Grapeland’s drive chewed off nearly six minutes of game time. West Sabine adopted a similar offensive approach as a heavy dose of Jakorian Walker and Blaine Bourque marched them down the field. A horrible snap on a first down forced the Tigers into a second-and-30. They chopped off 29 of those yards on a jump ball from Walker to Hunter Murphy. It gave them a favorable down-and-distance that they were able to convert.
Four plays later, Walker found the endzone on a quarterback keeper from six yards out. A successful two-point conversion gave the Tigers an 8-6 lead.
Their drive left only 36 seconds left to go in the opening quarter.
Set up on their 44, Grapeland got a huge burst of energy on a 38-yard pass from Lamb to Wiley. Lamb attempted to go back to his favorite target a player later but was instead intercepted by Hunter Murphy.
West Sabine was unable to take advantage of the extra possession – punting the ball after a 10-play drive. Grapeland’s offense stalled out as they failed to convert on a fourth-and-eight.
The gutsy decision to go for it came back to hunt the Sandies as they set West Sabine up on the GHS 38. Six plays later, Borque scored his fourth touchdown of the contest on a four-yard rush up the middle. They failed to convert the two-point try.
The Tigers led 14-6 at half with ball back. West Sabine took advantage of the opportunity and scored on a 10-yard touchdown run from Walker.
Grapeland went three-and-out on their first drive of the second half. West Sabine answered with another scoring drive capped off by a one-yard touchdown run from Walker.
Trailing 28-6 late in the third quarter, Grapeland finally was able to compose a second scoring drive after being held without points since their opening possession. Their second touchdown came on a 25-yard touchdown from Lamb to Jax Vickers. An unsuccessful two-point try left them trailing 28-12.
Unfortunately, it was the final time Grapeland found the end zone on the night. West Sabine scored a final touchdown midway through the fourth to seal a 36-12 win.
Grapeland travels to Joaquin next week where they’re currently projected to be 36-point underdogs.
