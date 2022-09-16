GRAPELAND – Grapeland’s highest-scoring effort of the season was more than enough to beat the Groveton Indians, 44-26, in the 80th meeting between the two rivals Thursday.
Grapeland’s offense clicked all night with four of their first five possessions ending in touchdowns. A rushing trio of Maleek Johnson, Will Smith and Trey Gilmore was the catalyst for the Sandies on the ground as Groveton failed to find much of a solution for them.
Smith had five carries for 28 yards on their first possession. Gilmore took the final two carries of the drive – the first going for a 30-yard gain – as he capped off their 10-play drive with a three-yard touchdown run. A successful two-point conversion put Grapeland up 8-0.
It didn’t take long for Groveton to respond. A 30-yard pass from Ian Utz to Clifton Davis set up a 23-yard touchdown pass from Utz to Billy Thomas a few plays later. A missed extra point left Grapeland leading 8-6.
With 4:30 remaining in the first quarter, Grapeland faced their first third-down of the drive. Set up on their 46-yard line, Johnny Lamb hit Johnson on a bubble screen who outraced the defense for a 54-yard touchdown.
Grapeland’s two-point conversion extended their lead to 16-6. Groveton remained attached at the hip as their nine-play drive ended in an Utz to Davis four-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal.
A balanced offensive attack had Grapeland primed for their third consecutive scoring drive. The Lamb-Omarian Wiley connection was on full display in the second quarter. Lamb connected with Wiley on a 52-yard deep shot down to the two-yard line. They punched it in a play later on a Johnson run-off left tackle.
Grapeland led 22-13 with 9:31 left until half.
The back-and-forth exchange was eventually broken as Grapeland stuffed Groveton on an attempted fourth-and-three call. However, Grapeland also failed to convert on a fourth down moments later – giving Groveton the ball back on the GHS 41.
The brief scoring drought continued as on back-to-back plays Groveton targeted Grapeland’s Keavy Bruins on third and fourth down. Both times the freshman came up with pass deflections to give the ball back to their offense.
With 1:23 left until the half, Grapeland needed to travel 74 yards for another score. The Sandies marched down the field with relative ease thanks to a 47-yard connection from Lamb to Jax Vickers down the seam.
After an eight-yard run from Vickers, a false start and holding call nearly crushed Grapeland’s drive. With four seconds left, Grapeland pulled out a creative hook-and-lateral where Lamb hit Wiley and lateraled it back to Johnson for the touchdown.
Grapeland led 30-13 at the half.
Grapeland’s defense was stout in the second half, though Groveton was able to score twice. Both times came on passes to Wyatt Snead – once on a 43-yard dime and the other on a 10-yard slant.
However, Grapeland’s defense came away with a turnover on downs and back-to-back interceptions from Sean Walker and Vickers. Walker also had a 12-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, while Vickers scored on a 17-yard play-action boot call on third-and-five during the fourth quarter.
Grapeland ends pre-district 1-3 and will open district on the road next week against the Timpson Bears.
