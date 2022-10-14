PALESTINE – A four touchdown performance from Taj’Shawn Wilson spearheaded Palestine’s first district win of the season in a 55-52 battle against the Jacksonville Indians.
A dynamic first half from Taj’Shawn Wilson carried the Wildcats to a 34-30 lead at half.
Wilson was nearly unstoppable on the ground throughout the first half, but it was K’Mari Gibson who set the tone early. Jacksonville was forced to punt following their three-and-out opening possession where they were unable to gain a yard. Gibson took the punt from Palestine’s 32-yard line and outraced the defense for a 68-yard touchdown. The ensuing extra point was no good – giving the Wildcats a 6-0 lead.
Jacksonville failed to offer a response as they fumbled on the second play of their next drive. However, Palestine gave it right back three plays later on an interception by Jermaine Taylor, which set up possibly the best highlight of the season for the Wildcats.
On third-and-13, Jacksonville’s Ryan McCown stepped up in the pocket and attempted a deep shot down centerfield that was snatched out the air with one hand by Jon Denman.
The interception set Palestine up near midfield and ignited their second-scoring drive of the game. A 13-yard run from Wilson was followed by a pair of runs from Elijah Walker and Cayden Patton that placed them on the JHS 13. One play later, Wilson marched into the endzone for his first of three first-half touchdowns.
Trailing 13-0, Jacksonville got a much needed spark on the ensuing kickoff return that started them on Palestine’s 39. A 15-yard run from Jwaylon Kennedy and 14-yard pass to Devin McCuin set up a 10-yard touchdown run from Kennedy.
The following extra point cut Palestine’s lead to six, 13-7. Palestine’s offense failed to do much – punting after three plays. On the opposite end, Jacksonville only needed three plays for McCown to hit McCuin for an 80-yard touchdown pass.
The big play ignited a scoring frenzy with four touchdowns scored in the final eight minutes of the half. Wilson scored on an 11-yard run and a 64-yard run. Jacksonville scored on a 48-yard touchdown pass from McCown to Talyor and a 27-yard run from Kennedy. That also forced a safety as Palestine’s snapper overshot the punter.
The first-half fireworks carried over into the second half as both sides scored on their first two possessions.
Sent up on their 33-yard line, back-to-back runs from Elijah Walker moved them to Jacksonville’s 40. The combination of Walker and Wilson powered the ball down to the JHS 12 before Wilson capped the drive off with a 12-yard touchdown run.
Jacksonville was quick to respond. Jermaine Taylor blasted through the defense for a 73-yard touchdown on their first play of the second half.
Palestine didn’t force anything in response. A methodical 10-play scoring drive that ended in a five-yard touchdown run from Walker burned nearly five minutes of game time off the clock.
Jacksonville’s next drive was filled with overcoming setbacks. They faced a first-and-20, third-and-9, second-and-15 and a third-and-10 before finally scoring on a 14-yard pass from McCown to McCuin on a third-and-goal from the 14.
After an explosive start, with Palestine still holding a 48-44 lead, each side began to lose a little offensive momentum. Their next drives each ended in a punt. Just as Palestine finally began to gain some steam, they fumbled on Jacksonville’s 15-yard line.
Jacksonville looked prime to walk in for a go-ahead score, but they also fumbled deep in Palestine territory.
Walker didn’t waste a chance to redeem himself from his prior fumble and took his first handoff 80 yards before scoring two plays later on a seven-yard run.
Palestine led 55-44 with 2:08 left. Jacksonville was able to comprise a final scoring drive, but fell victim to the clock in a three-point loss.
Palestine (3-3, 1-2) travels to Lindale next week.
