DUBLIN – A memorable playoff run from the Oakwood Panthers came to an end Friday night in the Class-1A Division-II State Semifinals against the Loraine Bulldogs, 86-38.
It was the battle of the heavyweight running backs as Loraine’s AJ Williams and Oakwood’s Zack Nickerson headlined Friday’s matchup.
It didn’t take long for Loraine to get their offense going, though it was Davion Walthall getting them on the board. Loraine scored the first two touchdowns of the game after stopping Oakwood on their opening possession.
A 39-yard touchdown from Walthall and a converted PAT put them up 16-0.
Oakwood’s offense began driving on their second drive with Nickerson taking his first carry of the drive 20 yards. Another strong carry from Micah Reed set up a 34-yard touchdown run from Nickerson.
Leading 16-8, Loraine began marching down the field. It appeared they were headed towards their third consecutive scoring drive after Jadrian Limones hit Damion Delgado for a 30-yard pass down to the Oakwood 10. Two plays later, Loraine fumbled on the one-yard line – setting up an opportunity for Oakwood to tie the game.
Unfortunately, their 12-play drive resulted in a turnover on downs. Three plays later, Loraine’s AJ Williams sprinted towards the endzone for a 35-yard touchdown. The missed PAT left them leading 22-8.
Things continued to spiral downward for Oakwood as the ensuing kickoff was recovered by Loraine. Once again, it only took three plays for Williams to find the endzone from 27 yards out – pushing their lead to 28-8 following another missed PAT.
Loraine carried the 20-point lead into the second quarter as Oakwood took over on their own 32-yard line. Again, a long drive was halted by Oakwood falling behind the chains. A third-and-23 was followed by a fourth-and-19 that Oakwood was unable to convert.
Loraine used the extra boost of momentum to compose another scoring drive – this one ending in a 21-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Walthall with 11 seconds left until half.
Fortunately, when Oakwood called on the special playmaking ability of Nickerson, he delivered. He took his final carry of the half 36 yards for a much-needed touchdown.
Oakwood trailed 28-16 at half.
Oakwood opened the second half with possession. They called upon the hot hand, or feet, of Nickerson who took the first carry of the half 60 yards for a score.
Oakwood pulled within 14, at 36-22, before a 20-yard touchdown run from Loraine’s Xander Ybarra extended their lead back to 20.
Nickerson’s power running continued to cause the Bulldogs fits as he only needed one play to score from 60 yards out once again.
Oakwood trailed 42-30 with nine minutes left in the third quarter.
From there, the flood gates opened as Loraine scored 30 unanswered points until a trick play that resulted in a 50-yard touchdown pass from Ryder Perry to Nickerson temporarily halted their scoring frenzy.
Still, Loraine scored another two touchdowns to force the mercy rule, 86-38.
Oakwood finishes 11-3 on the season under first-year coach J.J. Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.