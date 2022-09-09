AQUILLA – The Oakwood Panthers (3-0) continue to dominate under head coach J.J. Johnson as they defeated the Aquilla Cougars 66-20 Friday night.
Offensive production continues to steadily increase as Oakwood once again scored their highest point total of the season Friday night. It was a great game played by the Panthers. All defensive players were swarming the ball.
Aquilla’s largest accomplishment on the night was becoming the first team to get four quarters out of Oakwood as the Panthers previous two outings ended at the half. However, the full game left room for Oakwood’s offense to be at full throttle as Zack Nickerson highlighted the night with six touchdowns.
Micah Reed, Trinidy Bynum and Isaiah Jacobs each contributed a touchdown during the rout. Nickerson also picked off a pass in the game. Galvin Wilbanks recorded 12 tackles, Dickerson had eight tackles and Bynum made six stops.
Team started slow but eventually found it’s rhythm on offense and became unstoppable. Oakwood returns home next week where they’ll host Coolidge who are 15-point underdogs against the Panthers
