APPLE SPRINGS – The Oakwood Panthers moved to 2-0 in district Thursday following their win over the Apple Springs Eagles, 58-0.
Another dominant district performance has Oakwood’s eyes on a on second consecutive district championship. Zack Nickerson recorded five touchdowns and an interception. Ryder Perry had two touchdowns and Darreion Thomas had one touchdown.
The game was called at half due to the mercy rule. Oakwood allowed just three first downs in the game.
Nickerson and Perry has continued to shoulder the offense for the Panthers in their district run. In their 57-12 win over Trinidad last week the duo combined for 301 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Perry had 153 yards and three touchdowns, while Nickerson added 148 yards and three touchdowns. Perry was also 2-of-4 from the pocket for 29 yards and two touchdowns.
Nickerson has piled up 2,216 yards rushing and 47 touchdowns this season. He also has five receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 75 passing yards and two touchdowns.
The Fannindel Falcons is the only other undefeated team in district. The conclusion of their game against the Trinidad Trojans will possibly set up a district championship showdown between them and Oakwood. As of now, Oakwood has clinched a playoff spot for the fifth consecutive year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.