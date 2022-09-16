OAKWOOD -- Oakwood High School chalked up another big win this week as they hosted -- and bested -- Coolidge, 68-22. The Panthers have been dominating opponents each week, and offensive output was there again Friday night, but the Yellow Jackets had talented athletes as well, plus size, and a passing game. The big story of this contest was the OHS defense denying the Yellowjackets time and again in the second half.
Oakwood junior Kalvin Patridge returned the opening kickoff to put OHS up immediately, but the Yellow Jackets had come to play and the two teams battled to a 34-22 halftime score, with OHS on top.
The second half saw CHS with the opening possession. A big pass to Jacoby Brown had them at the 7-yard-line and threatening to cut the Panthers’ lead to one score. Procedure penalties backed CHS up, then gang tackling by the Panther D shut them down. A sack by senior Trinidy Bynum slammed the door on the drive and the ball went over on downs. The next play saw Oakwood senior Zack Nickerson gallop 50 yards to pay dirt.
Nickerson contributed big on defense in the next series and Isaiah Jacobs had a huge 4th down solo stop to crush Coolidge’s next drive. Gavin Wilbanks and Chris Lloyd anchored the next two denials. And all the while, the Panther offense continued to take care of business when they had the ball. With 1:25 left on the game clock, the Panthers' lead was 45+ points and the game ended on the Mercy Rule -- as have all their games this season.
Jacobs finished with two touchdown passes (to freshmen Darreion Thomas and Micah Reed), and scrambled for two rushing TDs. Nickerson tore through the Yellow Jacket defense for almost 300 yards and four touchdowns.
This win puts OHS at 4-0 on the season. Coach J.J. Johnson was rightfully proud of this one, stating. "We've got good running backs, but our team is built on our defense. You could tell that tonight. When our defensive energy picks up, the whole game changes."
Asked what he is loving about Six-Man ball, Johnson mentioned. "You can get everybody involved. Everybody can get a little piece of the pie." He added, "I brought some 11-man stuff to the game, too, some defensive schemes and they're loving it."
Regarding their four-game streak of games abbreviated for the Mercy Rule, Johnson said, "We've had a couple of easy games, and I told them we were gonna be in a dog fight with Coolidge -- and it was. I thought it was good for us. We've got to continue to get better every week. We talk about getting to 'Jerry World', and that's what it's gonna take.".
Oakwood hosts East Texas Home School next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.