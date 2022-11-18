MEXIA – The Oakwood Panther move on to the Regional Quarterfinals as they take down sixth-ranked Oglesby, 38-32, in the area round of the UIL 1A-Divion II playoffs Friday.
Oakwood continues to shine in the playoffs as they’ve won at least one playoff game in seven of their past eight seasons. The one season they didn’t get a playoff win was in their loss to Oglesby in 2020, which they redeemed Friday.
The spotlight continues to shine on Zack Nickerson who scored all six of their touchdowns. Nickerson came into the game with nearly 3,000 yards and 62 touchdowns. Now, he will have another round of football to add to those totals.
Oakwood will see Bluff Dale in the Regional Quarterfinals who defeated Morgan, 81-35, in the area championship.
