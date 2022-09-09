GROVETON – Seven forced turnovers powered the Frankston Indians to a 14-2 win over the Groveton Indians Friday and their first 3-0 start since 2015.
Frankston’s first touchdown didn’t come until the five-minute mark of the third quarter where Reese Hicks connected with Benton Allen for a touchdown. Frankston halted Groveton drive early in the fourth quarter thanks to a fumble recovery by Ryan Harper on their seven-yard line.
However, a few plays later, Groveton would get a safety on Frankston for their first score of the game. Trailing 7-2 with a minute left in the game, Groveton had one final chance to compose a scoring drive.
That opportunity was met with disappointment as Cody Loebig hauled in a pick-six that inevitably sealed the game and Frankston’s third consecutive win of the season.
Frankston’s defense was nothing short of opportunistic Friday night. Kaymin Davis recorded two turnovers; Tyler Rogers had one as well as AJ Donnell.
Frankston travels to Winona next week for their third consecutive road game. They’re currently one-point underdogs to a Wildcats team who lost 20-13 to Redwater Friday night.
