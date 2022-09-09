PALESTINE -- The Palestine Wildcats hosted the Livingston Lions before a Homecoming crowd at Wildcat Stadium on Friday. The PHS coaching staff was hoping to see their team put together four quarters of solid football, after seeing substantial first-quarter leads slip away in the first two games of the season.
While the contest was not without flaw, the Wildcats were able to maintain the lead throughout the game and secured the win, 24-18.
Palestine’s first possession looked like a score, but a 14-yard run by Taj’Shawn Wilson was brought back on a holding call and Livingston was able to take over inside their own 20.
The Lions sabotaged their own drive with multiple penalty flags, then on 4th-and-4, Palestine’s Ti Crawford blocked their punt. Senior Hayden Richardson recovered the loose ball and set his team up with first-and-goal at the 2-yard-line. Two plays later Elijah Walker executed a sweep ‘round the left end to put PHS on the scoreboard. Alex Garcia’s PAT sailed true and the Wildcats led 7-0 with 2:12 in the quarter.
Livingston’ s offense was able to scratch out first down yardage on a 4th-and-3, despite a big stop by Donovan Bell. They added another first and were threatening, but Crawford anchored the Wildcats’ defensive stop and the ball went over on downs.
On Palestine’s possession, junior quarterback Hudson Dear was blindsided and the ball knocked loose. The Lions recovered and quickly capitalized with a 47-yard touchdown run by QB Jontavian McNeal. The PAT attempt was wide, however, and PHS held onto a slim lead, 7-6, with 7:00 left in the first half.
The Wildcats got that one back in short order. Dear connected with Walker on a 70-yard catch and run, and Garcia tacked on the PAT.
McNeal anchored his team’s response, and they picked up one first down before the fired-up PHS defenders forced a punt. The short, high kick gave the Wildcats possession at midfield with 2:58 left in the half. Walker picked up 4 yards up the middle. Wilson gained 12 on a sweep, and a personal foul on the Lions aided the Wildcat drive. Two more carries by Walker took PHS to paydirt. Garcia’s third PAT put the Wildcats up 21-6, and that score would stand at halftime.
The teams traded punts to start the third quarter, but Palestine's second possession ended in a turnover as Dear was picked off by a Lion defender. That set up Livingston's second touchdown on a 30-yard pass from McNeal to Chevy Peters.
The PAT attempt was blocked and Jordan Walker scooped up the ball in the endzone and raced 100 yards. Two points went on the scoreboard for Palestine, but were later deleted when the ball was deemed to have been dead prior to the scoop. The score stood at 21-12, Palestine.
The Wildcats mounted a solid drive with Dear connecting with E Walker and K'Mari Gipson, but the defense was stingy and the Wildcats had to settle for a field goal by Garcia, stretching PHS' advantage to 12 points early in the fourth quarter.
Big defensive plays by Nick Hendricks, Shedrick Dudley and Crawford stopped the Lions cold. Regaining possession at midfield, Palestine fans thrilled to an apparent pass reception by Jon Denman. That one came back as officials determined the receiver was juggling the ball as he went out of bounds and Palestine, too, had to punt.
McNeal then shouldered his team's response. He dragged Wildcats for one big gain. He completed fourth-down passes and he completed desperation passes. With 1:28 left in the game, Tyler Soza stepped in at quarterback and McNeal turned receiver, and scored a 24-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion attempt was denied, but the Lions had cut the deficit to 6, 24-18 and had momentum on their side.
Palestine needed to control the ball for the final 1:20. Gipson collected the Lions' on-side kick, and the Wildcats were able to take a knee and run out the clock.
Asked if he felt like his team played that four-quarter game, Coach Angel replied, "We did. Their defensive line was real good and did some stuff to stop us, but I thought our guys played their hearts out, gave great effort, and that's what you've gotta have to win district. We had some bad breaks, and we've got a lot of stuff to work out, and gotta get some guys well now. We've got two weeks to get ready. We'll enjoy this one for 12 hours, then get up in the morning and start to get ready for a tough district."
The Wildcats, now 2-1, will host Kilgore in their 4A D-1, District 9 opener on September 23rd.
With this win, Coach Angel logged his 97th win through 16 seasons as head coach.
