ATHENS – Head Coach Lance Angel’s 100th career win will have to wait another night as the Palestine Wildcats fell in their district finale 42-29 to the Athens Hornets Thursday.
The Wildcats were unable to overcame a 15-point first-quarter hole against a Hornets team who scored on four of their first five drives to begin the game.
Ty Arroyo took his team 70 yards in five plays on their opening drive for their first score. Arroyo connected with Jaden Crane on ta 55-yard post route early in the quarter. The ensuing extra point pushed them in front 7-0.
Surprisingly to Palestine, Athens attempted and recovered an onside kick that granted them an extra possession with 10:21 left in the first quarter. The Hornets again only needed five plays to reach pay dirt – this time on a 36-yard run from Arroyo.
Palestine’s first possession came with 7:34 to go in the opening quarter. A methodical drive engineered by Elijah Walker and Taj’Shawn Wilson slowly moved them down the field. After a fourth-and-two run from Walker kept their drive alive, they again called on his name on a third-and-one that he converted for an eight-yard touchdown.
Trailing 14-7, Palestine got their first break of the night thanks to a fumble by Zay Hull. Unfortunately, Walker coughed the ball up four plays later to set Athens up on its 44-yard line.
Athens converted on a third-and-8 and a fourth-and-3 to set up a six-yard touchdown pass from Arroyo to Jorien Ray with 6:13 left until half.
The Wildcats continued to rely on their ground game as they trailed by two scores. A 10-yard run form Wilson set up a 54-yard touchdown run by Jon Denman to trim their deficit. However, a missed extra point left them trailing by eight, 21-13.
Athens found the endzone one final time before on a one-yard quarterback keeper by Jaxson Stiles.
Palestine wasn’t able to close much distance to Athens in the second half. Their opening second-half drive ended in a turnover on downs, which led to a seven-yard touchdown pass from Jaxon Stiles to Jamuri Manning midway through the third quarter.
Palestine’s second drive showed much more life with Ti Crawford taking the first carry 17 yards. A 21-yard run from Trishtohn Gardner placed the Wildcats in enemy territory.
Palestine was able to overcome a pair of false start penalties and a holding call to secure a 14-yard Elijah Walker touchdown run. The successful two-point was a success.
It would be the last scoring drive for Palestine until a last-second touchdown pushed them to 29 points. Athens also scored a garbage time touchdown that left the final score at 42-29.
Palestine ends district 2-4 with a matchup against the Lumberton Raiders on the horizon to kick off the first round of the playoffs Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.