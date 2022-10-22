Palestine Football

Elijah Walker had scores from 20 yards and 85 yards during their loss against Lindale Friday.

 Casey Chancellor

LINDALE – The Palestine Wildcats fell 57-32 against the Lindale Eagles Friday evening.

The Wildcats fell to 1-3 in district play after a 25-point first half was followed by a seven-point second half.

Palestine struck first on a 20-yard touchdown run from Elijah Walker. A missed extra point left their lead sitting at 6-0. From there, Lindale scored 16-unanswered points behind a six-yard touchdown run from Patrick Daniels and a 19-yard rushing touchdown from Clint Thurman.

Palestine fired back with a 64-yard touchdown pass to Taj’Shawn Wilson to trim the deficit to 16-13 following the PAT. Lindale responded with another scoring drive – this time on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Clint Thurman to Than Moriarty.

Lindale’s offense continued to pick up steam as they slowly built a 37-16 lead before the Wildcats found the endzone again. Elijah Walker got Palestine back in the endzone on an 85-yard rushing score. An interception by Palestine allowed them to score once more on a 29-yard field goal by Alex Garcia.

Unfortunately, that momentum was unable to be completely translated to the second half as a five-yard touchdown run from Taj’Shawn Wilson was their lone score of the final half.

Lindale outscored Palestine 20-7 in the half. Palestine currently sits in a three-way tie for fourth place with Henderson and Jacksonville. Palestine host Henderson next week before traveling to Athens for their district finale.

Tags

Trending Video