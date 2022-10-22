LINDALE – The Palestine Wildcats fell 57-32 against the Lindale Eagles Friday evening.
The Wildcats fell to 1-3 in district play after a 25-point first half was followed by a seven-point second half.
Palestine struck first on a 20-yard touchdown run from Elijah Walker. A missed extra point left their lead sitting at 6-0. From there, Lindale scored 16-unanswered points behind a six-yard touchdown run from Patrick Daniels and a 19-yard rushing touchdown from Clint Thurman.
Palestine fired back with a 64-yard touchdown pass to Taj’Shawn Wilson to trim the deficit to 16-13 following the PAT. Lindale responded with another scoring drive – this time on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Clint Thurman to Than Moriarty.
Lindale’s offense continued to pick up steam as they slowly built a 37-16 lead before the Wildcats found the endzone again. Elijah Walker got Palestine back in the endzone on an 85-yard rushing score. An interception by Palestine allowed them to score once more on a 29-yard field goal by Alex Garcia.
Unfortunately, that momentum was unable to be completely translated to the second half as a five-yard touchdown run from Taj’Shawn Wilson was their lone score of the final half.
Lindale outscored Palestine 20-7 in the half. Palestine currently sits in a three-way tie for fourth place with Henderson and Jacksonville. Palestine host Henderson next week before traveling to Athens for their district finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.