PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth under Head Coach Lance Angel following their 37-35 win over the Henderson Lions Friday.
Angel is now the only coach in program history to lead Palestine to four consecutive playoff appearances. It’s also just the second time Palestine has reached the playoffs in four straight years. The last time being from 2002-2006 where Jeff Harrell led them to two appearances and Glen Tunstall led them to the final three.
Friday also marked Palestine’s fourth straight win over Henderson, despite trailing in the all-time series 23-43.
Palestine was eventually able to fight through an early back-and-forth exchange against the Lions. Henderson struck first on a four-yard touchdown run from Jacobe Robinson.
Palestine answered in two plays on a 50-yard touchdown run from Ti Crawford. Robinson found the endzone for the second time for the Lions on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Shuntreveon Roquemore.
Trailing 14-7 with 4:20 left in the first quarter, the Wildcats were able to combine good offense with solid defense that eventually earned them the lead.
A 56-yard touchdown run from Ti Crawford was followed by an onside kick by the Wildcats that was recovered. Palestine capitalized on that with a 27-yard touchdown run from Elijah Walker.
Henderson’s offense continued to stall and a blocked punt from Palestine set up a 27-yard touchdown pass from Hudson Dear to Crawford. A two-point conversion by Walker extended their lead to 29-14.
Palestine has had their fair share of second-half struggles and Henderson took advantage of that immediately after half. Back-to-back touchdowns – one on a 42-yard pass from Robinson to Montana Warren and the other on a 15-yard run by Warren --- pulled Henderson within one, 29-28.
Neither side found the endzone again until a one-yard touchdown run form Walker created a nine-point cushion for Palestine with 1:59 left in the game.
Henderson was able to score on a 30-yard pass from Jacobe Robinson to Jamal Robinson with 33 seconds lefts but was left with too little time to create anymore opportunities.
With Palestine’s win and Jacksonville’s lost against Lindale, the Wildcats are not locked into the fourth seed. They’ll travel to Athens next week for their district finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.