PALESTINE – A promising first quarter turned into a disappointing next three quarters as Palestine watched the Jasper Bulldogs overcome a 22-0 deficit. Jasper outscored Palestine 40-6 in the last three quarters to secure a 40-28 win.
It was a half of highs and lows for the Wildcats who came into their home opener as 11-point underdogs. Palestine took the opening possession at their 31-yard line and began composing an encouraging drive. A pair of passes from Hudson Dear to K’Mari Gipson and Taj’Shawn Wilson had the Wildcats at Jasper’s 46. A bubble screen to Wilson picked up another 11 yards.
The Wildcats faced their first third down of the drive on the seventh play, which was overshadowed by a personal flag penalty on Jasper that moved Palestine to the JHS 15. The offense continued to enforce their physical running style. With a second-and-goal from the one, Palestine fumbled on an attempted quarterback sneak – giving Jasper the ball on their one.
However, Jasper quickly returned the favor as three plays later Omero Rangel recovered a wild snap in the endzone for Palestine’s first score. The ensuing extra point was no good.
A three-and-out from Jasper, along with another botched snap, resulted in a shanked punt that put Palestine on Jasper’s 18. The Wildcats were unable to take advantage of another Bulldog mistake as a holding call erased an 11-yard touchdown run from Wilson. Palestine left their offense on the field for a fourth-and-four call but was unable to convert.
Mistakes continued to cripple Jasper. Palestine’s defense forced their second straight three-and-out, which forced Jasper to punt. Once again, a bad snap flew over the head of the punter and out the back of the endzone for a safety.
A solid return on the ensuing kickoff placed the Wildcats at midfield. Elijah Walker only needed one play to burst through the middle of the defense and outrun defenders for a 50-yard touchdown run.
Jasper’s offense continued to be stagnant as they were forced into their third consecutive punt of the game. A shaky punt set Palestine up in desirable field position. One play later, Hudson connected with a streaking Gibson down the right sideline for a 36-yard touchdown pass.
The Wildcats led 22-0 at the top of the second quarter with complete control of the game. That was until Jasper began to speed up their offense in hopes of establishing some momentum. It worked as they ran five plays in under two minutes and ended their drive with a 53-yard touchdown pass from Zikeice Simmons to Kameron Adams.
After forcing Palestine into their first three-and-out, Jasper continued to increase the tempo. Another sub-two-minute drive resulted in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Simmons to Kiotti Armstrong.
Palestine’s offensive slump proceeded to drag on. Instead of settling for a third-straight three-and-out, they attempted to surprise Jasper with a fake punt. Instead, it gave Jasper the ball on Palestine’s 32-yard line. A play later, a 32-yard touchdown pass from Simmons to Britain Simmons had Jasper within a two-point conversion of tying the game. The two-point try failed and Palestine had 3:49 to produce an adequate response.
Palestine drove down to the Jasper four before Wilson mishandled the handoff and fumbled three yards from the endzone – leaving Palestine to take a 22-20 lead into the half.
Halftime did little to allow Palestine to gain any ground on Jasper. Two punts and a fumble were the results of Palestine’s first three second-half drives. Jasper took advantage of Palestine’s lapse as they scored on all three of their drive to begin the second half.
A 26-yard touchdown from Zikeice to Armstrong, a 27-yard touchdown pass to Britain Simmons and a 51-yard bubble screen to Kameron Armstrong pushed Jasper ahead 40-22.
Elijah Walker scored on a 33-yard touchdown run with 5:40 left in the fourth quarter. Palestine’s offense had one final possession to close in on Jasper but a Hudson Dear interception inevitably ended the contest.
Palestine (1-1) is back home next week for a homecoming date with Livingston.
